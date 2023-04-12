Two former chief secretaries among contestants for TSRERA chairmanship

April 12, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At least two former chief secretaries of Telangana are learnt to have been in the race for appointment as chairperson of the real estate regulatory authority in Telangana.

Reliable sources in the government said former chief secretary Somesh Kumar, and his predecessor S. K. Joshi were among several bureaucrats who submitted their applications for the post of chairperson of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA).

Many applications were received from former bureaucrats for the two whole-time member posts too, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January this year, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department invited applications from eligible candidates to fill the three posts in TSRERA.

This is the first time since enactment of the central RERA Act, 2016, that the Telangana government has taken the initiative to appoint a whole-time chairman and members. So far, the Chief Secretary held the additional charge as chairperson of TSRERA, and the Director, Municipal Administration as Secretary. No members have been appointed since constitution of the authority.

As per the notification, applicants for chairman post should have held additional secretary or any equivalent post in Central or state government.

They should have adequate knowledge and professional experience of at least 20 years in urban development, housing, real estate development, infrastructure, economics, technical expertise in relevant fields, planning, law, commerce, accountancy, industry, management, social service, public affairs or administration.

The tenure will be a maximum of five years, or till they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

For the post of whole-time members with the same tenurial conditions, the candidates should have held secretary or equivalent post in state or Central government, apart from 15 years of professional experience in relevant fields.

Salary and allowances amount up to ₹2 lakh plus perks for the chairperson, and ₹1.5 lakh plus for the whole-time members.

Mr. S. K. Joshi is a 1984 batch IAS officer who had served as chief secretary for close to two years, before he superannuated towards the end of 2019.

His successor Somesh Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was favoured by the Telangana government for the post in supersession of several other senior bureaucrats. He served for more than three crucial years up to January, 2023, which had witnessed the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and devastating floods of 2020.

He obtained voluntary retirement from the Andhra Pradesh government, after being sent there following a High Court order which nullified his allotment to Telangana.

Though initially allotted to AP, the bureaucrat had petitioned to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and obtained allotment to Telangana, which was later quashed by the High Court.

Interestingly, the notification for filling the posts in TSRERA came within a week of the High Court orders. A month after that, in February this year, Mr. Somesh Kumar obtained VRS, though his superannuation was to be in December.