Two forest officials attacked in Telangana

A group of irate ‘podu cultivators’ allegedly attacked two Forest Department employees with sticks when they tried to prevent ploughing of a piece of land in reserve forest area near Gundalapadu village in Mulkalapally mandal late on Monday.

A forest beat officer and another employee sustained minor injuries in the attack, sources said.

The incident occurred when the forest section officer concerned and his staff went to remove forest encroachment in compartment 344 in Gundalapadu reserve forest area without informing the local police, the police said.

A case was registered at the Mulkalapally police station against all those involved in the attack on the forest staff, said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Police will take strict action against those involved in attacks on government officials discharging their lawful duties, he said. We have requested the forest officials to inform the police and have promised to provide security to them while removing forest encroachments, the SP added.