Two Forest Officers drown in Pranahita river on Telangana-Maharashtra border

An early morning walk for three newly recruited Forest Beat Officers in Kumram Bheem (KB) Asifabad district turned out to be tragic on Sunday as two of them drowned in the Pranahita river flowing on the inter-State border with Maharashtra at Gudem in Chintalamanepalli mandal. The trio had crossed the bridge on foot and boarded a country fishing boat on their return journey when the boat capsized drowning Banoth Suresh and Munjam Balakrishna.

Overload led to capsize

According to information, Suresh Banoth, hailing from Kerameri mandal, and Munjam Balakrishna of Kagaznagar, both in KB Asifabad district and Saddam, belonging to Bellampalli in Mancherial district, had gone for a morning walk. While returning they boarded the country boat from the Maharashtra side which had the boatman and his assistant and one more person.

The boat was apparently overloaded and capsized mid-stream of the Pranahita where the current was strong. Saddam and the other three managed to swim ashore, while Suresh and Balakrishna drowned.

The three officials had joined the forest force about a month back. They were working in the Gudem section of the forest since then.