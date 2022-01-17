Two feared drowned in Krishna backwaters in Suryapet

Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, are feared drowned in the River Krishna backwaters at Adluru village of Chintalapalem mandal in Suryapet on Monday.

A day-long search was launched by the police and locals, but their efforts were in vain as “the scene of the accident could not be located.”

Chintalapalem police said locals of Adluru village alerted them, after two persons 25-year-old Chandrasekhar, a fisherman, and the boy Gopi, who went to the water body went missing. The incident is suspected to have taken place between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The water body is in a large expanse and is largely filled by the backwaters. The expanse also contains several pits because of the irrigation prospects, such as by using pumps and other lifting devices, an official said.

An investigation was opened.