Two farm labourers die as tractor trolley overturns

Two agricultural labourers met with a tragic end after the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned at Jellacheruvu village in Kusumanchi mandal on Sunday morning.

Eight other farm workers on board the tractor trolley, bound for cotton fields, suffered injuries, sources said.

The driver reportedly lost control over the wheel after the link between the tractor and the trolley suddenly got detached, causing the trolley to overturn.

Two farm labourers, identified as Jayamma and Venkulu both hailing from Jellacheruvu, died on the spot.

The injured workers were shifted to various hospitals in Khammam. The condition of one woman labourer was stated to be serious.

Kusumanchi police registered a case against the driver of the vehicle and are investigating.

In a statement the Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district president B. Lenin demanded that the government sanction ₹ 10 lakh ex gratia and three acre land each to the kin of the two deceased labourers and also pay compensation to the injured labourers.