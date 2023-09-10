Two engineering students killed, two injured in crash near Hyderabad

September 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two engineering students were killed and two others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling hit a roadside tree at Chevella on Sunday early morning.

The Chevella police said Arya, Akhil, Pradeep and Soni, all aged 19, were returning to Hyderabad after spending the weekend at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad. “They were engineering students from Hyderabad who had gone on a trip during the weekend in their car,” said the official.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:40 a.m.. Arya was behind the wheel with Akhil in the co-passenger seat beside him. The crash killed Pradeep and Soni and Arya and Akhil escaped with injuries. “We have rushed the injured boys to a nearby hospital; a statement is yet to be taken from them,” added the police.

A case has been registered under sections 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

