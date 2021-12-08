Two end lives

Two persons committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Sangareddy district headquarters on Wednesday. According to sources, P. Lakshmaiah (50) and Ch. Venkatesham (45), residents of Gajjigudem village in Sangareddy mandal, ended their lives near Mahabubsagar tank. The reasons for the suicide were not known yet, but sources said that the duo allegedly stole a cycle and when villagers threatened to lodge a police complaint, they took the extreme step.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)