Two electrocuted while hoisting national flag 

Two persons were electrocuted while hoisting the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations at Indresham village in Patancheru police limits on Monday.

Another person who suffered injuries in the incident was admitted for emergency care.

Police identified the victims as Anil Kumar, 40, and Tirupati, 42, both residents of Anand Nagar Colony.

According to the police, the incident took place when they were hoisting the flag and when the flag pole that was close to the live wire came in contact with it.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to Sangareddy government hospital. A case was registered for probe.