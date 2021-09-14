Two electrocuted in Mulakalapalli reserve forest area

Bhadradri Kothagudem:

14 September 2021 11:41 IST

Two persons were electrocuted after they accidentally stepped on an electric trap laid by poachers for wild animals at Mogaralaguppa village in Mulakalapalli reserve forest area in the wee hours today.

The victims were identified as John Babu and Durga Rao of the remote tribal village. The incident exposed lack of proper coordination among the government departments concerned in preventing setting up of electric traps in forest fringe areas.

Suggestions made by some experts to insulate electric wires passing through forest fringe villages and effectively track unusual tripping of electricity remains unimplemented.

