Telangana

Two electrocuted in Mulakalapalli reserve forest area

Two persons were electrocuted after they accidentally stepped on an electric trap laid by poachers for wild animals at Mogaralaguppa village in Mulakalapalli reserve forest area in the wee hours today.

The victims were identified as John Babu and Durga Rao of the remote tribal village. The incident exposed lack of proper coordination among the government departments concerned in preventing setting up of electric traps in forest fringe areas.

Suggestions made by some experts to insulate electric wires passing through forest fringe villages and effectively track unusual tripping of electricity remains unimplemented.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 11:43:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/two-electrocuted-in-mulakalapalli-reserve-forest-area/article36446984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY