Two electric bike batteries explode 

ADVERTISEMENT

Batteries of two brand new electric bikes exploded at Sai Nagar Colony of Cherlapally in Kushaiguda police limits on Monday. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident, police said, was reported via a dial-100 call at around 5 p.m., when locals heard a loud explosion sound and the two bikes were on fire.

According to information, the bikes belonged to one T. Haribabu, and he had connected both the bikes to an electric source for charging at the parking level. About an hour later, there was an explosion and the main electricity source of the building too caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, the police and the fire services were alerted. Both the bikes were completely gutted by the time the emergency service arrived.

Kushaiguda police said the incident scene was inspected. However, no complaint was registered yet.