Two drown in Kondapochamma reservoir

Two youngsters got drowned at Kondapochamma reservoir at Murkook mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

According to sources, three youths — Russhab Shah, Rajiv Sharma and Akshay Venkat — from Hyderabad, after having a party on Saturday night, went to the reservoir at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Rajiv went into the waters and accidentally drowned. Seeing this, Akshay rushed to the reservoir to help him but he too, got drowned in the process. When Russhab cried for help, people rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Sub-Inspector Ranga Krishna reached immediately and hired a rescue team to retrieve the bodies. While Rajiv’s body was found, search is still on to retrieve Akshay’s body.

Mulugu police registered a case and are investigating. Rajiv’s body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.