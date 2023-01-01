ADVERTISEMENT

Two donors adopt birds at Nehru Zoological Park

January 01, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two separate donors adopted birds of the Nehru Zoological Park on Saturday. A boy V. Anshu, son of a resident of Gachibowli, adopted five small birds for a period of one year, after visiting the zoo along with parents and grandparents. He handed over a cheque for ₹25,000 to the curator S. Rajashekhar towards the adoption charges.

A Blue Gold Macaw bird was adopted by Naina Desai, resident of Kismatpur for a period of one year. She presented a cheque for ₹ 30,000 towards adoption charges, a note from the zoo informed.

