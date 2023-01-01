HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two donors adopt birds at Nehru Zoological Park

January 01, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two separate donors adopted birds of the Nehru Zoological Park on Saturday. A boy V. Anshu, son of a resident of Gachibowli, adopted five small birds for a period of one year, after visiting the zoo along with parents and grandparents. He handed over a cheque for ₹25,000 to the curator S. Rajashekhar towards the adoption charges.

A Blue Gold Macaw bird was adopted by Naina Desai, resident of Kismatpur for a period of one year. She presented a cheque for ₹ 30,000 towards adoption charges, a note from the zoo informed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.