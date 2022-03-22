Two workers run over by lorry  

Two construction workers were run over by a steel bars-laden truck while they were asleep at Godavari Homes site, Suchithra in Quthbullapur mandal, here in the wee hours of Monday.

The victims are Chanda Kumar Sahani (22) and Chandan Ram (18), who migrated from Bihar in search of livelihood.

According to police, the accident took place around 4 a.m. when the truck driver failed to notice the victims sleeping and was reversing the vehicle for unloading. “Their heads were crushed and the duo died on the spot,” Pet-Basheerabad police said.