Two die while cleaning septic tank

Hyderabad

28 November 2021 23:41 IST

Two sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a sewage tank at high-rise apartments in IT Corridor’s Kondapur area on Sunday morning.

Police said that the victims, Nenavath Srinu (40) and Ullamgonda Anjaiah (32), were residents of the Singareni Colony of Saidabad and worked for septic tank cleaning vehicle owner-cum-driver Swamy. While Srinu was a native of Manjyathanda in Nalgonda, Anjaiah was from Achampet in Nagarkurnool district.

According to Gachibowli inspector G Suresh, at 7 a.m. the victims along with Swamy and fellow worker Jaanu began the cleaning at Gautami Enclave. Initially, they cleared the sewage water with pipes and later Srinu and Anji entered the tank to clear the debris. They reportedly inhaled toxic gases and fainted inside. “Around 8 a.m. as there was no movement from Srinu and Anji, Swamy entered the tank, found them floating in the two-foot water, and came out as he felt uneasy,” Mr. Suresh said.

The fire department personnel from the Madhapur fire station rushed to the spot and by wearing the Breathing Apparatus Set (BAS) they went inside the tank and pulled out the bodies. Police said that the sanitation workers did not take basic safety measures before entering the tank which resulted in the unfortunate incident. Family members of the victims staged a protest near the apartment and demanded justice. A case was registered against Swamy and the bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.