Two die in kite-flying incidents 

The two victims had climbed the multi-storeyed buildings to fly kites and accidentally fallen to their death

January 16, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old boy in Masab Tank died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building, which he climbed to fly kites, here on Monday. This takes the toll during the recent Sankranthi kite-flying festival to seven.

The boy, Md. Yousuf alias Salman, from Khaja Nagar, was reported missing by his parents late Saturday. The police registered a case, and a search initiated. He had left home around 7.30 a.m. on Saturday and was found dead in a pool of blood around 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

Masab Tank police said the watchman of the under-construction building warned the boy and sent him away, but CCTV footage showed the boy went up again alone when the guard was away. The police have altered the sections to Cr. PC S. 174 and registered the case for a probe.

In a related incident, a 24-year-old man from Rehmath Nagar in Madhura Nagar police limits died after falling in the lift room of an under-construction building.

Parents of the victim, Kapil Dev Chauhan, however, expressed suspicion about the role of his friends. Mr. Chauhan and his friends had climbed the multistoreyed building to fly kites.

Police said the death was found to be accidental. After flying the kites and celebrating over a meal and drink the group of friends were getting down, while Chauhan accidentally stepped into the under-construction lift shaft and fell to the ground. He died instantly.

Madhura Nagar police said a case was registered for investigation under IPC. S. 304 A (Causing death by negligence).

