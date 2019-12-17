Two die as car rams bike

Two persons were killed when a car rammed into their motorcycle here on Tuesday. Another person who was riding with them was severely injured and is battling for life. According to the police, the accident occurred at Patharla Pahad stage near Nemmikal when an incoming car rammed into the motorcycle. P. Naresh, 29, J. Venkanna, 28, who were thrown away in the impact died on the spot, and K. Jagadish who suffered bleeding injuries is battling for life at the Suryapet Area Hospital.

Police said they all hailed from Thalla Singaram village in Atmakur (S) mandal. Venkanna was a Constable in the Railway Police and Naresh was recently selected in the State police constable exam.