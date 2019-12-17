Two die as car rams bike

Two persons were killed when a car rammed into their motorcycle here on Tuesday. Another person who was riding with them was severely injured and is battling for life. According to the police, the accident occurred at Patharla Pahad stage near Nemmikal when an incoming car rammed into the motorcycle. P. Naresh, 29, J. Venkanna, 28, who were thrown away in the impact died on the spot, and K. Jagadish who suffered bleeding injuries is battling for life at the Suryapet Area Hospital.
Police said they all hailed from Thalla Singaram village in Atmakur (S) mandal. Venkanna was a Constable in the Railway Police and Naresh was recently selected in the State police constable exam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.