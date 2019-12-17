Telangana

Two die as car rams bike

more-in

Two persons were killed when a car rammed into their motorcycle here on Tuesday. Another person who was riding with them was severely injured and is battling for life. According to the police, the accident occurred at Patharla Pahad stage near Nemmikal when an incoming car rammed into the motorcycle. P. Naresh, 29, J. Venkanna, 28, who were thrown away in the impact died on the spot, and K. Jagadish who suffered bleeding injuries is battling for life at the Suryapet Area Hospital.

Police said they all hailed from Thalla Singaram village in Atmakur (S) mandal. Venkanna was a Constable in the Railway Police and Naresh was recently selected in the State police constable exam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 11:18:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/two-die-as-car-rams-bike/article30332781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY