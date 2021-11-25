Two dialysis centres for AIDS, Hepatitis patients

Free services to be offered at the proposed centres in Hyderabad, Warangal

Two dialysis centres would be opened — one in Hyderabad and the other in Warangal — for patients with AIDS and Hepatitis. At each of the two centres, five beds would be earmarked for patients with AIDS and an equal number for those with hepatitis.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao has issued the directions to senior officials, to this effect, at a meeting held at Aarogyasri Trust Office, Jubilee Hills, on Wednesday. The free services are slated to begin soon. He has also instructed officials to provide free dialysis services to TS government employees and retired personnel at 43 State-run centres.

The Minister added that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took this decision as patients in need of dialysis incur huge expenses for the procedure. Around 10,000 people undergo dialysis at all the centres. “The government spends ₹100 crore per annum for the purpose,” said Mr Harish Rao.

Centres with heavy patient load would be identified. Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy has been directed to prepare proposals for additional dialysis machines for the centres. The places where such facilities are lacking also have to be identified.

Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister T. Gangadhar, Drug Control Administration director Preeti Meena, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director Chandrasekhar Reddy were present at the meeting.