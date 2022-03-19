Two debt-ridden farmers end lives

Both suicides take place at Kangal village in Toguta mandal

It seems that the problems of farmers are far from over in Telangana as has been claimed by the government.

Two farmers had ended their lives at Kangal village in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Pitla Bala Narsaiah (33) committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his house after having a heated argument with his wife. According to sources, the argument was over increasing debt burden for the farmer. The couple used to frequently fight over this issue. Narsaiah is survived by his wife and two children.

On the same day, Muchharla Kanakaiah (39), another farmer from the same village, ended his life by hanging himself. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Sources said that Kanakaiah took the extreme step after having heated arguments with his family members. His mother reportedly tried to prevent him from hanging himself.

She rushed to the field after Kanakaiah left home, but, by the time she reached there, he was already found hanging from a tree. Kanakaiah was also an alcoholic.

“In both the cases, it was debt burden that had forced the head of the families to take the extreme step. Narsaiah had migrated to Armoor with his family but returned to his village about six months ago. He had cultivated cotton in his 20 guntas and had to take loan for that. Kanakaiah dug up two borewells last year and only one fetched him some yield. He had cultivated paddy in his two-and-a-half acres of land,” M. Chandra Reddy, husband of sarpanch Premalatha, told The Hindu.

“Both families have more than ₹4 lakh debt each. Rising debt of farmers are resulting in heated arguments among family members leading to suicides,” he added.

Congress leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy visited the two families to console them and extended some financial assistance on Saturday.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)