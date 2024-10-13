Two dead in separate mishaps in Shamshabad

Two people died in Shamshabad in two separate mishaps — one in a road accident and the other by drowning — on Sunday.

In the first case, Kethavath Tulsya, 51, a farmer, died after a lorry ran over the two-wheeler he was riding. The incident was reported on Palamakula main road on National Highway (NH)- 44 around 1 p.m. on Sunday when the man was travelling towards Kothur village after completing his work.

“The speeding lorry, bearing the number TN 52 AA 8595, ran over the two-wheeler. The man died on the spot due to heavy bleeding from his head, right arm, legs and other body parts,” the police said.

The lorry driver Vetrivel from Salem was arrested following a complaint by the deceased’s son Kethavath Badri, 22. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in a different case in Shamshabad, Irigijja Suresh, 26, a gardener and resident of Cherlagudem village was found dead in a well close to his workplace in Hamidullah Nagar on Sunday morning.

The incident came into light after Suresh’s wife Irigijja Sheerisha, 21 lodged a complaint. According to her, Suresh went to work as usual on Saturday but did not return.

“Suresh’s co-worker Chitikela Santhosh called her on Saturday evening, informing her that he had gone missing in an inebriated condition,” said the police. Following an overnight search operation, Suresh’s body was found in a concrete well in the vicinity. Police opined that he might have fallen in in a drunken state. A case was booked and further investigation is underway.

