Two dead in road accident on ORR

Two persons were killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a road sweeping vehicle on the Outer Ring Road.

According to Shamshabad Police who are investigating the case, Sridevi (50) was killed on the spot and Ramadevi (63), succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital. Two others, identified as Venkata Satya Nagaprasad, the driver, and Sanjana, who was sitting in the backseat, sustained injuries.

Police said that the incident happened around 11.30 a.m. while the four were returning from Vijaywada to the city after attending a wedding. The victims are residents of Madinaguda.

“The driver of the vehicle is Venkata Satya Nagaprasad. The deceased Sridevi, who was his wife, was sitting beside him in the passenger seat. The car was travelling at speeds over 100 km per hour. It crashed into a road sweeping vehicle from behind. Ramadevi, who was sitting behind Sridevi, died on the way to the hospital,” police said.