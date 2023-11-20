ADVERTISEMENT

Two dead and seven injured in wall collapse at an under-construction site in Moinabad

November 20, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Two construction workers were killed and seven others sustained injuries at a construction site when a slab and side wall collapsed on them at the Kanakamamidi area of Moinabad on Monday. 

Chevella ACP P. Prashanth Reddy said that the incident occurred when construction work of an indoor stadium was in progress. “The workers, all natives of Bihar, were working at the site when a side wall collapsed on them. The two men were pulled out of the rubble by other workers but had already succumbed to the injuries,” said the official.

The seven injured individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. A case was booked by the Moinabad police. 

