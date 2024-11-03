GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day workshop on stabilised mud constructions to be held in Bhadrachalam

Published - November 03, 2024 07:39 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day hands-on workshop on stabilised mud constructions will be held at the Youth Training Centre in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on November 5 and 6, 2024.

The district administration’s initiative aims to provide hands-on training to a select group of personnel from various government departments and masons in stabilised mud constructions using Rammed Earth Foundation and Compressed Stabilised Earth Blocks (CSEB).

The initiative envisages blending the traditional techniques of mud construction with modern technology to construct eco-friendly and durable structures for gram panchayats, Anganwadi Centres and additional classrooms in State-run schools in a cost-effective manner.

One of the main objectives of the initiative is to impart training in rammed earth and CSEB techniques in rural areas, with a focus on taking up construction of structures such as toilets, work sheds/shelters of SHGs and rural markets using these techniques.

Experts from Bengaluru will train the participants during the two-day workshop.

