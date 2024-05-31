Two-day traffic diversions for Telangana State Formation Day celebrations

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a notice on road diversions across the city in connection with the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

Traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed from the midnight of May 31 till the midnight of June 2 on Upper Tank Bund road in Hyderabad.

Officials said that at the Nallagutta T-junction, traffic from the Minister’s Road intending to go towards Necklace Rotary through railway underpass will be diverted towards Ranigunj Junction.

Traffic from V.V. Statue heading towards Telugutalli will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Nallagutta. Similarly, traffic from Himayat Nagar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh.

On June 1 and 2, commuters have been advised to take notice of congested areas such as Katta Maisamma, Old Ambedkar Statue, Telugutalli Junction, Liberty, Iqbal Minar, Indira Gandhi Rotary, V.V. Statue, Karbala, Old Saifabad Police Station and Ravindra Bharathi.

Diversions on June 2

Diversions have been announced at Gun Park in Nampally and Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on June 2.

Ravindra Bharathi junction and AR petrol pump are the two diversion points at Gun Park between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For the celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., diversion points will be arranged for at CTO cross roads, Patny cross roads, YMCA junction, Sangeet junction, Bowenpally-Tadbund stretch, Sweekar Upkar cross roads and Tivoli junction.

“Passengers who are intending to travel are requested to start early to reach railway stations and bus stations in time and also advised to utilise the metro rail service,” suggested the officials.

