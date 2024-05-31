GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two-day traffic diversions for Telangana State Formation Day celebrations

Published - May 31, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a notice on road diversions across the city in connection with the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

Traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed from the midnight of May 31 till the midnight of June 2 on Upper Tank Bund road in Hyderabad.

Officials said that at the Nallagutta T-junction, traffic from the Minister’s Road intending to go towards Necklace Rotary through railway underpass will be diverted towards Ranigunj Junction.

Traffic from V.V. Statue heading towards Telugutalli will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Nallagutta. Similarly, traffic from Himayat Nagar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh.

On June 1 and 2, commuters have been advised to take notice of congested areas such as Katta Maisamma, Old Ambedkar Statue, Telugutalli Junction, Liberty, Iqbal Minar, Indira Gandhi Rotary, V.V. Statue, Karbala, Old Saifabad Police Station and Ravindra Bharathi.

Diversions on June 2 

Diversions have been announced at Gun Park in Nampally and Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on June 2.

Ravindra Bharathi junction and AR petrol pump are the two diversion points at Gun Park between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For the celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., diversion points will be arranged for at CTO cross roads, Patny cross roads, YMCA junction, Sangeet junction, Bowenpally-Tadbund stretch, Sweekar Upkar cross roads and Tivoli junction.

“Passengers who are intending to travel are requested to start early to reach railway stations and bus stations in time and also advised to utilise the metro rail service,” suggested the officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.