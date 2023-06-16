Two-day traffic diversions for President’s visit

June 16, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police have issued an advisory in order to facilitate regulation of traffic in connection with the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on June 16 and 17.

Officials said that drivers plying buses from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Raj Bhavan are requested to use Upper Tank Bund from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 16, and 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on June 17 as the Raj Bhavan road from Monappa junction till VV statue Khairatabad and the Panjagutta to Raj Bhavan Quarters road will be closed for general traffic.

Commuters will face moderate traffic congestion and slow movement at CTO junction, PNT Flyover & PNT Junction, Hyderabad Public School out gate, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital Road, VV Statue Junction, Panjagutta junction and at the NFCL Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Traffic from CTO Junction and Minister Road will be stopped for the convoy at Rasoolpura Junction. Traffic from Punjagutta/Greenlands Junction towards Begumpet Airport will be stopped for the convoy at Prakashnagar T Junction. Traffic from Kukatpally, Balanagar to Fatehnagar Bridge proceeding towards Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Road, will be diverted at Balkampet Yellamma Temple towards Maitrivanam Junction via Satyam theatre,” said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.