Two-day traffic advisory for President’s visit to Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the city on November 21 and 22. Citizens have been requested to plan their travel accordingly as traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented in specific areas to facilitate the President’s movement.

On November 21, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., traffic may be temporarily halted or diverted at several key locations in the city. These areas include Panjagutta junction, Greenlands junction, Begumpet flyover, PNT flyover, Airport Y-junction, Monappa junction, Raj Bhavan road, Necklace Rotary, Tank Bund, Telugu Thalli Junction, Khairatabad Flyover, and surrounding landmarks such as the Old Ambedkar Statue and NTR Marg, as per the advisory.

On November 22, 2024, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., similar restrictions will be in place on routes connected to Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, and the Cable Bridge. Traffic will also be affected on Panjagutta Flyover, Begumpet Airport Road, and other nearby areas including Taj Krishna, NTR Bhavan and Greenlands junction.

People were advised to note these travel restrictions and use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. Commuters can reach out to Hyderabad Traffic Helpline on 9010203626 for real-time updates or report issues through social media platforms such as Twitter (@HYDTP) and Facebook (/HYDTP).

