Two-day TiE Sustainability Summit from tomorrow

HYDERABAD

03 October 2021 00:22 IST

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad in association with Adani group will host a virtual conference `TiE Sustainability Summit 2021’ from October 4 to 6 with the theme `where entrepreneurship meets sustainability’.

The annual summit will bring together about 25,000 entrepreneurs from 25 countries, investors, eminent speakers, social enterprises, and spiritual and wellness gurus to create a global platform for sharing the best practices for sustainable organisations from partner countries.

Around 25 TiE chapters of TiE Global from the Americas, Europe, Africa, India, and APAC are expected to join in at the summit.

Advertising

Advertising

The TiE Sustainability Summit will emphasize on entrepreneurial opportunities emerging in the sustainability space and help strategize business growth by throwing light on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The key elements of the summit’s agenda are as follows: Eminent speakers such as Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Sadhguru, Ram Charan, Navi Radjou, Nitin Gadkari, and many more are expected to speak at the event.

Interested participants were requested to register soon for online-offline event.