Two-day symposium on paediatric liver diseases and transplant from today

March 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-day international symposium on paediatric liver diseases and transplant will kick off on March 18. According to a press release, the event is a collaborative effort of the Liver Pancreas Foundation of Hyderabad and PACE Hospitals, in association with LTSI, TS-ISG, PATS, OSG, and Gandhi Hospital. The symposium is scheduled to bring under one roof researchers, clinicians, and industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in paediatric liver disease and liver transplant.