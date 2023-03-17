HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day symposium on paediatric liver diseases and transplant from today

March 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day international symposium on paediatric liver diseases and transplant will kick off on March 18. According to a press release, the event is a collaborative effort of the Liver Pancreas Foundation of Hyderabad and PACE Hospitals, in association with LTSI, TS-ISG, PATS, OSG, and Gandhi Hospital. The symposium is scheduled to bring under one roof researchers, clinicians, and industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in paediatric liver disease and liver transplant.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.