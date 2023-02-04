Two-day State-level workshop for AEROs

February 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer D. S. Lokesh Kumar directed the assistant electoral registration officer designates to plan ahead for the upcoming Assembly, Lok Sabha and local body elections.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar was addressing the valedictory of the two-day workshop for the State-level AERO designates (Dy Tahsildars) on Saturday.

The officers should have the District Election Management Plan for checking the electoral rolls with the booth-level officers, Aadhaar linkage with the voter identity cards, material management for elections, staff, constitution of teams, functioning of the EVMs, randomisation, and VVPATs, he said.

They should have complete knowledge about the jobs to be done right from the election notification up to the completion of the process, which includes model code of conduct, media certification and monitoring committee, strong rooms, vigilance teams, programmes to be done under SVEEP, and control rooms, besides understanding about the People’s Representation Act 1951 and the rules framed under the same. They should also keep ready the machinery needed for smooth process of elections.

Resource person Jayachandra Reddy imparted training to the AERO designates about various aspects of conducting elections right from constitution of teams, call centre, enforcement of model code of conduct, and action to be taken against the political parties and leaders for violating the code.