Two-day SportExpo India inaugurated in Hyderabad

The seventh edition of SportExpo India was inaugurated at Hi-Tex Hotel here by film director and actor Srinivas Avasarala on Friday.

Vishwaraj Mohan from Decathlon, executive director of NMDC Jayapal Reddy, Aditya Reddy from Buddy Bashl and business head of Hitex Business Centre Srikanth T.G. were present.

“My fitness mantra is to go to the gym as soon as I get up from bed, but never do. By visiting the SportsExpo..., I am now motivated ... to get back to fitness, which I skipped after COVID-19,” Avasarala Srinivas said.

“It is very important to have an active lifestyle. And my message to people is that your body is a very important thing in life. Be fit and take care of it. It is better to be fit rather than regret later,” he said.

The two-day expo is a B2C platform that unites leading brands and exhibitors from diverse segments of the sports, fitness, nutrition and wellness industry, said Mr. Srikanth.

India’s second-largest marathon and a World Athletics Label Race NMDC-Hyderabad Marathon 2024 (powered by IDFC FIRST Bank) is a marathon partner of the expo.