Telangana

Two-day screening to check spread of COVID-19

The district medical and health department, in association with IMA-Karimnagar chapter, private hospitals and nursing homes, will conduct random medical checks in various parts of the Karimnagar to identify COVID-19 suspects and shift them to quarantine centres.

The screening will be taken up on March 26 and 27 with the participation of ANMs, supervisors and doctors of government and private hospitals. Despite lockdown, medical teams will conduct checks with the support of police.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector K. Shashanka at the district medical and health officer Sujatha in Karimnagar town on Tuesday. On the occasion, Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences announced that they have set up an isolation ward with 30 beds, ICU with 20 beds and 15 ventilators from Monday.

IMA district president Vasantha Rao was also present.

