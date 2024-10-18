Two-day RoofandFloor.com Property Show in Hyderabad from today

The Hindu Group is set to host the two-day third edition of the RoofandFloor.com Property Show at Auspacious Convention, in Kompally, on Saturday, bringing the event to the northern part of Hyderabad.

The third edition follows the success of its previous editions in west Hyderabad. This year’s event aims to connect home buyers with builders, creating perfect matches for diverse property needs.

The RoofandFloor.com Property Show serves as a comprehensive platform featuring a wide range of housing solutions, from luxury apartments to affordable housing. Those who attend will have the opportunity to engage with top builders and developers who are scheduled to showcase their latest projects.

In addition to exploring a variety of property options, visitors can expect exclusive offers, financing solutions, and expert consultations, tailored to both first-time home buyers or those who are seeking investing opportunities.

Th event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is presented by Aparna Constructions and powered by Primark Projects Private Limited.

Associate sponsors include Subishi Engineers and Saket Group, with additional sponsorship from Silpa Infratech, S-Cube County, Growth Stories LLP, Lexus Group, Shanta Sriram, Modi Properties Private Limited and Golden Key Mayura Sriven.

