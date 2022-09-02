Two-day NIT Warangal convocation from today

B. Sree Harsha of chemical engineering bags ‘Institute Gold Medal’

The 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, will be held on September 3 for under-graduate students and on September 4 for Ph.D and post-graduate students.

Prof. Sudhir K. Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, will be the chief guest for the under-graduate event while Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR., will be the chief guest for Ph.D and post-graduates’ convocation.

A total of 1,782 candidates will be awarded their degrees at the convocation of which 98 are Ph.D. awardees, 553 are M. Tech., 144 are MSc., 39 - MBA, 55 - MCA degree awardees, while 893 students are from the B. Tech. This year, B. Sree Harsha of chemical engineering will be receiving Institute Gold Medal, said Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal.