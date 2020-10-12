Two-day legislature session from today

HYDERABAD

12 October 2020 20:39 IST

Assembly to pass amendments to GHMC Act

A special session of the legislature exclusively to enact some new laws will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Assembly will meet on the first day and the Legislative Council thre next day to pass Bills for the purpose.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to convene the brief two-day session to pass amendments to the GHMC Act including reservation of 50% of the 150 divisions to women. The amendment, according to sources, would make it mandatory for adaptation of TS-BPASS, the online building permission system with self- certification, in the GHMC limits.

The House is also likely to pass amendments to some bills as suggested by the Telangana High Court. The bills would subsequently be sent to the Legislative Council on Wednesday for its consent.

Advertising

Advertising

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the conduct of the brief session amid the COVID -19 incidence in different parts of the State, especially the GHMC limits.

They instructed the Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu to ensure physical distance in seating arrangements for members in both the Houses. Arrangements should be made for regular sanitisation of the premises while the Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy had been asked to deploy adequate police force in and around the Assembly premises on security duties during the session.

The members including Ministers, legislature staff, media and police should undergo check-up at the medical camps set up on the premises in case they have COVID symptoms, they said.