Two-day Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship bootcamp from today

Nurturing innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills of student innovators and innovation ambassadors from PM SHRI schools as the focus, the Department of School Education and Literacy, along with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), will organise a two-day bootcamp, starting Wednesday, at Vardhaman College of Engineering, Shamshabad.

In collaboration with Wadhwani Foundation, the camp will see the participation of school principals, teachers and secondary and senior secondary school students. Around 1,175 participants from various PM SHRI schools from across 10 States have completed the registrations for the event.

According to organisers, the programme will be virtually inaugurated by AICTE Chairman T.G. Sitharam and Additional Secretary Vipin Kumar (DoSEL) from New Delhi. Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, Abhay Jere and officials from the Department of School Education will take part in the inaugural ceremony here.

Participants of the two-day bootcamp will receive training in adopting a human-centric approach for identifying opportunities, mastering design thinking tools, and enhancing skills, necessary for developing customer-centric products or services.

Additionally, participants will explore fundamental business models and conduct preliminary calculations for their ideas and start-up concepts. The bootcamp also seeks to enhance participants’ understanding of the Indian entrepreneurial landscape, available opportunities for school children, and support framework provided by the Government of India.

A series of group activities, immersive working sessions, and engaging workshops, all tailored to ignite creativity and problem-solving skills will be part of the participants’ experience.

With an emphasis on fostering collaboration and interactive learning, participants will explore the questions of “what, why and how” of innovation. One will gain valuable insights into the significance of innovation in education, uncover the practical strategies for driving change and harness the power of entrepreneurial thinking, the organisers explained.

