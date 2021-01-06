Two-day dry run from tomorrow

Drill to cover around 1,200 centres across Telangana

Four days after the COVID-19 vaccine dry run was held on Saturday, another round will be conducted in Telangana on Thursday and Friday. While the previous dry run was conducted only in four vaccine centres in Hyderabad and three in Mahbubnagar, the second round of the drill will be conducted at around 1,200 centres across Telangana.

Senior officials from the State Health department said that they are conducting the dry run to find out if there are any shortcomings and address them so that issues do not arise when the vaccination programme rolls out.

The 1,200 vaccination centres identified include hospitals and health centres of all levels such as Primary Healthcare Centres and some private hospitals.

No vaccine as such was used in the previous dry run last week.