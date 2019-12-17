Two day camp for DLSA secretaries concludes

The State Legal Services Authority has conducted a training camp for the secretaries of district level legal services authorities on December 16 and 17.

The two-day camp was aimed at training the district level functionaries on the conduct of Lok Adalats, implementation of schemes started by the National Legal Services Authority, victim compensation, mediation, accounts and day-to-day administration of the district legal services authorities. Eminent speakers were roped in to train the secretaries of DLSAs following the directions of High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan.

The training camp was conducted under the supervision of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority executive chairman Justice M.S. Ramachandra Raju. State Legal Services Authority member secretary G.V. Subrahmanyam said, in a press release, that DLSAs played a key role in the conduct of Lok Adalats and offering legal services to the needy and this mandated training of the secretaries of DLSAs on important aspects relating to legal aid.