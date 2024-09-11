ADVERTISEMENT

Two cyber crime victims refunded ₹1.09 crore in Hyderabad

Published - September 11, 2024 09:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, on Tuesday, refunded ₹1.09 crore to victims in two different cyber fraud cases.

In the first such case, a 52-year-old man from Begumpet area was refunded the ₹80 lakh of the ₹1.22 crore which he had lost in an investment fraud. According to the police, the man was conned on the pretext of trading in institutional account on a platform named ‘Lazardoosvip.top’ and was promised substantial profits. He transferred the amount into various bank accounts provided by the accused.

In the second such case, a 62-year-old man was conned of ₹32.10 lakh on the pretext of investment in ‘Goldman Sachs Securities’. Of this, ₹29.10 lakh was returned to him.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said the police sent notices to the respective banks to freeze the amount. Following the victims’ petition in Nampally court, they were refunded the amount that had been put on hold in fraudulent accounts.

Hyderabad police issued a public advisory cautioning citizens against investments in unauthorised and unknown platforms while encouraging the victims to immediately report any such cases on the helpline number ‘1930’ or through ‘cybercrime.gov.in’.

