Two crest gates of Nagarjunsagar were lifted by officials on Monday. Four more gates would be opened by Nalgonda district collector C. Narayan Reddy. Altogether, 14 gates will be lifted by five feet by evening. A decision was taken to release 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh cusecs of water today, stated Nageshwar Rao, chief engineer, Nagarjunsagar.

