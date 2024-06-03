GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two children killed and three injured in wall collapse

Updated - June 03, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 02:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Two children were killed and three others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy Nagar, Rajendranagar Circle under Mailardevpally police station limits, in Ranga Reddy district on June 3, 2024.

Two children were killed and three others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy Nagar, Rajendranagar Circle under Mailardevpally police station limits, in Ranga Reddy district on June 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Two children died while three others sustained injuries when a wall in their residence collapsed on them at Babul Nagar, Mailardevpally on Monday morning.

Police said that the kids were playing at home while their parents, labourers from Bihar, were at work when the wall collapsed on them allegedly due to the sudden overnight downpour. 

The place has seven rooms in a row where the families from Bihar were residing on rent. The cement wall of two of the seven rooms collapsed on the kids, killing eight-year-old Noor Jahan, and three-year-old Afiya Parveen on the spot due to severe head injuries, said the ACP of Rajendranagar, T. Srinivas.

“Among the others, 12-year-old Md. Ali, sustained abrasions on forehead and a laceration on chest, seven-year-old Nabia injured her head, and five-year-old Afreeda Khatun also sustained head injury. They were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment,” said the police official. A case was booked under section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. 

Telangana / Hyderabad

