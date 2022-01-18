Two children killed, 4 others hurt as tree crashes on them

In a heart-wrenching incident, two children were killed and four other children were injured when a huge tree suddenly crashed on them while they were playing cricket beside a massive tree at Brahmana Bazar in Khammam town on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Diganth, 11, and Ayush, 7, both residents of Brahmana Bazar.

Four other children suffered multiple injuries and two of them sustained head injuries, sources added.

The incident occurred when the six children of the same locality gathered at the open space abutting the huge peepal tree to play cricket in the evening.

The giant peepal tree suddenly crashed down on a compound wall and a part of it fell on the six children playing beside it, sources added.

Some local residents said the condition of the old tree turned perilous after a cleaning operation was carried out involving a bulldozer in the open space beside it a few days ago.

The playful atmosphere in the prime residential locality in the evening turned into gloom as the family members of the two deceased boys wept inconsolably over the tragic death of their dear ones.

The four injured children were admitted to various hospitals in the town.

Khammam One Town police registered a case and are investigating.