Two children engaged in begging rescued in Hanamkonda

December 05, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Two children, belonging to families of migrant workers from Rajasthan, who were allegedly found begging with their bodies painted in silver colour at a busy traffic junction in Hanamkonda, were rescued by the volunteers of Child Line 1098 on Monday.

Acting on specific information, a team of Child Line 1098 volunteers rushed to Kadipikonda traffic junction and found two boys aged 9 and 10 wandering on the roadside in the attire of Mahatma Gandhi with their bodies painted from head-to-toe in silver colour.

The volunteers immediately rescued the boys and produced them before the District Child Welfare Committee chairperson A. Anil Chander Rao.

The two were given bath and new clothes before handing them over to their parents after counselling the latter against engaging their children in begging.

The parents were warned of action if they failed to desist from engaging their wards in begging.

