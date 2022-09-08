Two children dead as lorry hits auto

Syed Mohammed 11078 HYDERABAD
September 08, 2022 21:45 IST

In a tragic mishap, two schoolchildren died on Thursday after a lorry struck the autorickshaw in which they were travelling in, under the Kushaiguda Police Station limits.

According to Kushaiguda police who are investigating the case, the autorickshaw was carrying at least six students, who were from different schools. The victims were returning home when the tragic incident occurred near the Central Prison, Cherlapally around 5.30 pm.

Police identified the victims as Tanmai (13) and Komali (11). They died on the spot. The driver of the lorry, who the police detained, was allegedly driving in a rash manner and was travelling from the opposite direction. He then hit the ill-fated autorickshaw.

Soon after the accident, the students were rushed to the hospital in ECIL. While two died, four others suffered injuries and were being treated. Later, one of the students was moved to a corporate hospital.

