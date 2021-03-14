Two children among 4 killed as container lorry hits auto

Four persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Choutkur mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad and their condition was stated to be serious.

According to Jogipet Circle Inspector Srinivas, a family from Sangareddy was going to Mansanpally in an auto, when a container lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the auto. Three persons died on the spot and another succumbed at the government hospital in Sangareddy.

The deceased were identified as Chenna Sravan (41), Sai Vignesh (11) and Sai Charan (7) and Patnam Venkatesh (39). Vignesh and Charan were Sravan’s children.

The injured were identified as Padma, Bhavani, Swapna and Ramesh, and are undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. Jogipet police registered a case and are investigating.