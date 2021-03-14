Two children among 4 killed as container lorry hits auto

Four persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Choutkur mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The injured were shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad and their condition was stated to be serious.
According to Jogipet Circle Inspector Srinivas, a family from Sangareddy was going to Mansanpally in an auto, when a container lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the auto. Three persons died on the spot and another succumbed at the government hospital in Sangareddy.
The deceased were identified as Chenna Sravan (41), Sai Vignesh (11) and Sai Charan (7) and Patnam Venkatesh (39). Vignesh and Charan were Sravan’s children.
The injured were identified as Padma, Bhavani, Swapna and Ramesh, and are undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. Jogipet police registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath