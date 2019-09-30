Two-child norm leaves a trail of political mudslinging

With the two-child norm to contest municipal elections dead and gone, political mudslinging has begun. The BJP accused the ruling TRS of doing away with the law only to appease its friendly party – the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). But the Municipal Administration Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, countered the argument saying it was done away with to give more opportunities to people who want to contest polls.

The fact, however, remains that the MIM had a lesser share in the pie ever since the two child norm was enacted in 1995. There was no denying that the norm restricted the choice of selecting candidates available to parties. The brother of a MLA was denied ticket by a party as he had six children.

In three elections to Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad and later to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation after the law came into force, MIM occupied Mayorship in only second half of the term while sharing power with the Congress.

Questions being raised on land record system

The government has decided to bring about a radical change in the administration of land records in the State and to provide services to people on a near real-time basis. The Land Record Updation Programme has been launched accordingly and teams fanned out to prepare maps of land in different categories ahead of the launch of work on web-based Integrated Land Record Management System.

The work was handed over to a private technology company through an open tender process. All these developments took place last year and are progressing at a brisk pace. But the firm which was entrusted with the responsibility of the ambitious programme ran into debts subsequently and is busy with its debt-resolution plans. Given this, questions are being asked whether the government would reconsider allotting the work to another competitive firm so as to ensure that the work on the prestigious project does not suffer. One has to only wait and see.

Car analogy has the House in splits

During the recently-concluded session of the Telangana Legislature, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC N. Ramchander Rao drew an interesting parallel between driving a car and running a government.

On the last day of the session in the Legislative Council, the BJP member drew the attention of the House with his interesting comparison during a debate on the Appropriation Bill. Alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was giving a leeway to Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in the administrative matters, particularly linked to the city, Mr. Rao explained the conversation between a newly-appointed Minister of a northern State and his official car driver. After boarding the official vehicle for the first time, the Minister asked the driver to come and sit in the rear seat and he (Minister) would drive the vehicle. However, the driver shot back saying “Saheb, yeh car hain sarkar nahin, jo bhagwan ke bharose pe chale” explaining the Minister to allow him to do his job as it was not like running a government where most of the things happen as a routine process, resulting in smiles in the House.

N. Rahul, M. Rajeev, & B. Chandrashekhar