ADVERTISEMENT

Two chain-snatchers held

March 01, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Hayathnagar police on Wednesday nabbed two men involved in chain snatchings and robberies and seized a gold chain, along with three knives and two bikes from their possession. 

The police said Banavath Balaji Naik, 25, and Chitturi Rajkiran, 32, were allegedly involved in three cases of chain snatching and robbery, including two in LB Nagar and one in Hayathnagar. “They would book bikes on rent and target their victims. If they are caught or are at a remote area with fewer people, they would flash their knives to threaten the person to hand over their money as well,” said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US