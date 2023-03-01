HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two chain-snatchers held

March 01, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Hayathnagar police on Wednesday nabbed two men involved in chain snatchings and robberies and seized a gold chain, along with three knives and two bikes from their possession. 

The police said Banavath Balaji Naik, 25, and Chitturi Rajkiran, 32, were allegedly involved in three cases of chain snatching and robbery, including two in LB Nagar and one in Hayathnagar. “They would book bikes on rent and target their victims. If they are caught or are at a remote area with fewer people, they would flash their knives to threaten the person to hand over their money as well,” said the police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.