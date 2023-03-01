Two chain-snatchers held

March 01, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hayathnagar police on Wednesday nabbed two men involved in chain snatchings and robberies and seized a gold chain, along with three knives and two bikes from their possession.

The police said Banavath Balaji Naik, 25, and Chitturi Rajkiran, 32, were allegedly involved in three cases of chain snatching and robbery, including two in LB Nagar and one in Hayathnagar. “They would book bikes on rent and target their victims. If they are caught or are at a remote area with fewer people, they would flash their knives to threaten the person to hand over their money as well,” said the police.